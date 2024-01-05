GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The lack of snow in northeast Wisconsin is shocking, but city officials are welcoming the change as municipalities are saving thousands of dollars by not having to salt roadways.

Local 5 News caught up with Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio, who said the county had saved upwards of $1,000,000 by not having to prepare for winter weather.

“We’re saving a bunch of money right now because we’re not having to put salt down,” explained Fontecchio. “That helps our budget.”

Fontecchio estimates that just alone in the month of December, the department has saved up to $1,000,000.

“In a normal year, we’d have to be refilling the salt sheds,” said Fontecchio. “We haven’t had to do that. We’ve got all the original salt from the beginning of the season still in there.”

While the lack of snow in northeast Wisconsin has been a welcoming change for residents, officials say that we will have snowfall eventually.

“It’s always that first storm that catches people off guard. It’s something to watch out for as we’ll inevitably get a snowstorm to come,” concluded Fontecchio.

Ironically, snow is expected in the forecast throughout the next week. Be sure to stick with Storm Team 5, as Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe and his crew keep you informed on what we can expect.