Ladies' Day takes over Downtown Appleton

Appleton Ladies' Day 2019

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Downtown Appleton is hosting a Ladies Day full of fashion, food, and fun on May 4.

The day started with a fashion show complete with goody bags, raffles, coffee, and a pastry bar at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley.

A number of the women in attendance participated in the Avant-Garde Challenge.

This design challenge was featured during the fashion show. Designers were challenged to create a one-of-a-kind Avant Garde hat, paying tribute to another large event happening on the same day: the Kentucky Derby.

Five hats submitted to the challenge were selected to walk in the fashion show.

Attendees were asked to bring a toy to the event to contribute to the Make-A-Wish Toy Drive.

After the morning's Kentucky Derby themed fashion show, shops, pubs, clubs, and restaurants opened their doors to welcome guests.

Local 5's Millaine Wells and Lisa Malak were in attendance at the event.