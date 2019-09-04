LaFleur featured in Cellcom commercials, fourth head coach to join tradition

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 09: Matt LaFleur speaks during a press conference to be introduced as head coach of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 09, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Since Head Coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in Green Bay, fans have wondered if he would be featured in Cellcom commercials.

On Wednesday, Cellcom confirmed Coach LaFleur will appear in two upcoming Cellcom commercials.

He will join in the tradition that stretches back to Mike Holmgren from 1996 to 1999. Ron Wolf (2000), Mike Sherman (2002-2005), and Mike McCarthy (2011-2018) have also been featured in Cellcom commercials.

The first of two commercials is set to debut on Thursday during the game against the Chicago Bears.