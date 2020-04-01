LaJava Roasting House launching special roast for local food pantries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – LaJava Roasting House is open and launching a special roast to support local food pantries.

In this uncertain time, it’s a little reassuring to know you can always count on your morning cup of coffee and, depending on where you get that divine roast from, proceeds will be going to a great cause.

LaJava continues to offer handcrafted beverages, bakery items and bagged coffee/tea through the drive-thru windows of their 3 locations, as well as offering free shipping for online orders of $50 or more at www.lajavaroastinghouse.com. They have partnered with DoorDash, Food Dudes, Grubhub and Uber Eats to offer delivery, too.

We’re at @mylajava this morning where they’ve created a special roast, the “Community Blend.” Proceeds from the unique roast will be going toward local food pantries. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/G7G47MQP2B — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) April 1, 2020

Additionally LaJava has launched the “Community Blend.” The Community Blend is a mix of dark roasted Central American Fair Trade and USDA Organic Certified coffees and can be described as having a smooth cup with crisp acidity, deep aromatic flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Available in 1 pound bags for $14.99, $2.00 from each purchase will be donated to local food pantries during this health crisis.

You can find more information on their Facebook page as well as online right here.