OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.

Lt. Quick said the Omro Fire Department rescue boat was, fortunately, able to rescue everyone from the water.

However, three people were taken to a local hospital and two women were treated in the emergency room, according to authorities. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Lt. Quick added that the driver of the boat, identified as a 38-year-old Oshkosh man, was also treated in the emergency room and processed for operating a boat while intoxicated.