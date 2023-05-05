BAILEY’S HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bailey’s Harbor in Door County is a popular place to visit, and several food trucks are posted up, ensuring tourists are well-fed during their trip.

However, lake flies have prompted several of the mobile businesses to close for an extended period of time, something that Wally Vartanian, owner of Waly’s Weenie Wagon, said he has never seen so bad.

“We normally open at the very beginning of May,” explained Vartanian. “This is the first time that we have experienced the lake flies at this time and at this volume. What started out as a minor nuisance quickly became an armageddon of bugs.”

Hundreds upon thousands of lake flies infested Vartanian’s food truck, prompting him to close it for the safety of his customers. He tried to make do, vacuuming up the few bugs that got past the service window at first, but eventually, they infiltrated and overran his business.

“It really bothers us because we keep a clean food truck, and all of the sudden, we’re like, ‘How can we serve food?’ We quickly realized we couldn’t, so we had to call it,” added Vartanian.

The longtime food truck owner said he is closed until further notice, which is not the way he was hoping to start the 2023 season.

“We’re hoping this is going to go away quickly so we can get back to what we love doing, which is serving Chicago-based food,” concluded Vartanian.

For more information on Wally’s Weenie Wagon, you can visit the food truck’s website here.