Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row.

According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.

On July 21 around 7:15 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came regarding a possible drowning. It was reported that a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee was on a pontoon boat when he started swimming in the area northwest of Islandale. He went underwater and did not come back up.

Search and rescue efforts stopped around 11 p.m. and restarted at 7 a.m. the next day. On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., two days after the incident was reported, the victim was found in about 32 feet of water. This incident is still reportedly under investigation.

The second drowning happened around 3:45 p.m. on July 24. Crews were sent to the same area after witnesses saw a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee go underwater and not come back up. He was reportedly seen swimming in the area northwest of Islandale as well.

At 9 p.m., efforts were suspended, but on the way back to shore a boat found an area of interest using sonar. Just before 11 p.m., the victim was found in about 11 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive.

