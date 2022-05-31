(WFRV) – Don’t let the nice warm weather fool you. The U.S. Coast Guard for the Great Lakes reports Tuesday the waters can be deceptively cold – dangerously so.

According to a tweet from its account, personnel explained that even when the air is hot out, the Great Lakes water can still be crazy cold “in most places.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) Grand Rapids also tweeted it is dangerous to swim again due to current conditions.

NWS recommends staying away from the south side of piers because that spot can be very dangerous. It said winds are expected to range from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Personnel goes on to explain it is especially dangerous from Muskegon going north.

The Coast Guard reminds the public to dress accordingly – specifically for the water temperature and not the air. Wearing a life jacket, taking a boating course, checking equipment, and creating a floating plan are also helpful tips to stay safe.