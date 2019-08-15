Lakefront Brewery recalls bottles of beer due to explosion risk

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Lakefront Brewery has issued a recall on bottles of My Turn Junk due to a risk of explosion.

The Milwaukee Brewery says the beer contains small amounts of wild yeast from the cherries that it was brewed with, which continues to ferment. The continued fermentation subsequently causes carbon dioxide to build up in the bottles, which can lead to explosions.

Lakefront Brewery is asking anyone with bottles of My Turn Junk to either refrigerate or carefully dispose of them.

Despite this recall, the beer is completely safe to drink.

According to Lakefront Brewery Founder and President Russ Klisch, “We all take in wild yeast in the air we breathe and the liquid is perfectly tasty. The risk comes with pressure building up in warm beer that continues to ferment.”

A refund is available to those who dispose of their My Turn Junk.

Michael Stodola, Brand Manager of Lakefront, is asking anyone interested in a refund to take a picture of the bottle’s back label, send it to support@lakefrontbrewery.com, along with your address, by October 1 and checks will be sent to compensate affected customers.

Lakefront says only a few bottles in the market have exploded and no injuries or complaints have been reported. This is a voluntary recall.

