SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Lakeland University have a new hub dedicated to advancing their educational and professional careers.

Lakeland University announced Monday that it has acquired Jake’s Cafe located in downtown Sheboygan.

The university noted that day-to-day operations at the center, which has been renamed ‘Jake’s A Lakeland Community,’ will largely stay the same as Jake’s will continue serving as a place where the community can come together to work on achieving their dreams.

“Jake’s, a Lakeland Community, combines my father’s creative spirit, natural curiosity to explore and his genuine desire to help others achieve their dreams with the region’s only Cooperative Education university and Lakeland’s 160-year history of innovation,” said former Jake’s Cafe owner Tryg Jacobson, who also serves on the Lakeland Board of Trustees. “This is a perfect match, and I am excited to watch us inspire this region’s future entrepreneurs and innovators while continuing the mission of Jake’s.”

Jake’s will reportedly serve both as a resource for students in its Cooperative Education program to learn and practice their entrepreneurial leadership. According to the university, students will be on the front lines of developing strategic business plans for the new center.

“Our students will play key roles in developing the strategic business plan for Jake’s while earning credit and invaluable experience,” said Lakeland President Beth Borgen Borgen. “Current and prospective students can come to us with an idea, and then hone that idea and their knowledge with mentoring from Lakeland faculty, successful alumni, and local entrepreneurs. They will ultimately graduate with a business plan and receive start-up financing.”

Proceeds generated from Jake’s will go toward the expansion of Lakeland’s Cooperative Education program, Lakeland’s student-run businesses, and student scholarships.