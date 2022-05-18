APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An arrangement between two local higher learning institutions will open more doors to college students in the area.

Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) and Lakeland University have announced two agreements on May 18 that will help bring the two together under one roof.

According to a release, one of the agreements will relocate Lakeland’s Fox Cities Center into the FVTC’s Appleton campus.

Over the past two and a half years, a total of 633 students have taken classes through Lakeland’s Fox Cities Center in Neenah.

The other agreement creates a pathway for students who earn an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree in Liberal Arts at FVTC to transfer to Lakeland with junior standing and apply all their credits toward a Lakeland bachelor’s degree.

“Fox Valley Technical College is our top transfer partner, which is one of many reasons why this move makes sense,” said President of Lakeland University, Beth Borgen. “For many of our students, they’ll be able to continue on the pathway to a bachelor’s degree at a campus that already feels like home.”

Both transitions will happen in time for fall classes.

The ‘pathway agreement’ was signed by FVTC President Chris Matheny, Ph.D., and Lakeland Vice President for Academic Affairs Joshua Kutney, D.B.A., at FVTC’s Appleton campus.