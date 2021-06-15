Lakeshore Balloon Glow returns to downtown Manitowoc

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Balloon Glow is back this year on Friday, August 20, after taking a year off.

The Balloon Glow will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Manitowoc. Hot air balloons will inflate and light up the riverfront. The event features many performers and activities including:

  • Dance
  • Karate
  • Juggling
  • Magic
  • Outdoor Movie

This event has gone on for more 30 years and is run by volunteers. There will be food trucks and fireworks at the end of the night.

For more information go to the downtown Manitowoc website.

