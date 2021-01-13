LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Lakeshore College one of ten in US selected to participate in Business & Industry Academy

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Lakeshore Technical College was selected as one of ten two-year colleges in the nation to participate in an inaugural Business & Industry Leadership Team Academy (BILT) cohort.

According to a release, the college’s focus will be on cybersecurity.

Lakeshore has a curriculum in development for a potential cybersecurity program expected to become available for the fall 2022 semester.

Lakeshore is the only Wisconsin college in the cohort. Other participating colleges from across the country will focus on topics including industrial technical maintenance, data analytics, cloud computing, robotics, and automation.

“Selection to this prestigious academy supports our ongoing efforts to provide our industry-heavy community with graduates who can immediately make a positive impact in their operations,” says Douglas Hamm, Lakeshore’s Dean of Business and Technology.

According to a release, the BILT Academy provides leadership development for college personnel and teams of employers to foster sustainable partnerships that benefit students and local economies.

