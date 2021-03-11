Lakeshore College to continue in-person learning for 2021 fall semester

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – In-person learning will continue in the upcoming fall semester at Lakeshore Technical College.

The 2021 fall semester will mark a one-year anniversary of a return to in-person learning at Lakeshore Technical College returned to in-person learning in fall 2020.

“We are excited to welcome students into new programs and confident we will continue providing a safe and comfortable in-person learning environment as we have been since fall 2020,” says Lakeshore President Dr. Paul Carlsen.

According to Lakeshore Technical College, students will continue to have other learning options including online options.

More information about Lakeshore’s fall 2021 course options can be found on their website.