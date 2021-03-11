LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Lakeshore College to continue in-person learning for 2021 fall semester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – In-person learning will continue in the upcoming fall semester at Lakeshore Technical College.

The 2021 fall semester will mark a one-year anniversary of a return to in-person learning at Lakeshore Technical College returned to in-person learning in fall 2020.

“We are excited to welcome students into new programs and confident we will continue providing a safe and comfortable in-person learning environment as we have been since fall 2020,” says Lakeshore President Dr. Paul Carlsen.

According to Lakeshore Technical College, students will continue to have other learning options including online options.

More information about Lakeshore’s fall 2021 course options can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft

'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra