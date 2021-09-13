Lakeshore counties, Point Beach Nuclear Plant conducting emergency exercises

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two lakeshore counties and other emergency teams will be conducting exercises along with the Point Beach Nuclear Plant.

According to the Manitowoc County Emergency Services, Manitowoc County, Kewaunee County and the State of Wisconsin will be conducting an emergency response exercise Monday, September 13 and Tuesday the 14th with the Point Beach Nuclear Plant. Activities will be taking place at the Manitowoc County Highway Department, the Manitowoc County Emergency Operations Center, Holy Family Memorial and Seehafer Broadcasting.

The public may see emergency response teams out in the field, however, there is no reason to be concerned because the exercises are just drills and not a real event.

These exercises are taking place to show the jurisdiction with a nuclear power plant can safely protect the community.