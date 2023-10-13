MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Manitowoc musician, it is not just about sharing his talent with the world but making sure the next generation has a chance to do the same.

Steve Progar, better known by his stage name Buck Shot, is no stranger to the limelight, performing music since he was a teen, but now he is a star for a different reason: giving back to students.

He says, “Our government cut back on music and arts in the schools, so what better idea than to give back?”

Buck Shot uses tips from his gigs to give scholarships to Wisconsin students with a passion for music. So far, he has given 10 $500 scholarships anonymously, but last week, he got to see a student receiving the money.

On what it means to help students through music, he says, “[It’s] just sort of like pride, like one of my children, so to speak.”

Progar does not give these scholarships to just any students. He makes sure it goes to the ones who would not typically be picked for them, or what he calls “Average C” students.

“It’s the ones in the middle that just sort of get lost. They can’t get all the good scholarships, and where’s the incentive to continue sometimes?” Buck Shot says.

He also says he is just following a lesson his mother taught him when he was younger after his father passed away.

Progar says, “When tragedy happens, you’ve got 2 choices in life. You can either feel sorry for yourself for the rest of your life or take your life and do something with it. I think I’ve done a pretty good job.”

Buck Shot is always looking for passionate student musicians statewide to give money to. If you have a talented kid in mind, you can get in touch with him through his website here.