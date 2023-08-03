TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Lakeshore Republican is sounding the alarm about the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

State Rep. Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers told Local 5 News that he thinks if more people knew about it, they would complain too.

Shortly after liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz took the oath, the high court fired Randy Koschnick, the Director of the state’s courts system, who has a history as a conservative. He had the job for 6 years after 18 years as a judge.

“Honestly, it reeks of Chicago-style politics,” Sortwell said. “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. We’re only putting in our friends, and since this guy isn’t a friend, we’re knocking him out. Putting somebody else in.”

The re-filing of a lawsuit questioning the state’s voting boundaries also has many calling out democrats and accusing them of using the high court for a power grab.

Protasiewicz made abortion rights a focus of her election. She also called the Republican-drawn voting maps “rigged.”

Democrats celebrate her victory as the ushering in of a new era for the high court since her election means it flipped from conservative to liberal control for the first time in 15 years.

“People should keep this in mind when the next supreme court race comes up,” added Sortwell. “Do you want people serving in your supreme court who are not concerned with what is right and are concerned instead with power? Because that’s what that move showed. They’re concerned with power and not with doing what’s right for Wisconsin.”