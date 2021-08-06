LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Lakeshore Technical College awarded largest grant in WI school history

Lakeshore Technical College

Lakeshore Technical College

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – After receiving its largest grant to date, Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) is preparing to help its current and future students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the College, the U.S. Department of Education’s Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program has awarded the college a $2.87 million grant to address gaps created by the pandemic at LTC and in the local K-12 system.

“Our college’s faculty and staff have all gone above and beyond to meet student and community needs during this pandemic. Being awarded the largest competitive grant in the college’s history is a direct reflection of their hard work and mission focus,” said LTC President Dr. Paul Carlsen. “These funds will be leveraged to have a transformational impact on our student experience.”

Offering safe in-person instruction as well as online learning, LTC is excited to use this grant to expand educational opportunities for all students during a difficult period in time.

