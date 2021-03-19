Lakeshore Technical College instructor receives national recognition

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) awarded the 2021 Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition to Lakeshore Technical College’s Jeremy Pagel.

According to officials, Pagel is a sociology instructor and will be virtually recognized along with 22 other faculty around the county on May 20.

“As a sociology instructor in today’s sensitive environment, Jeremy’s passion for helping students discover and learn to evaluate for themselves the many facets of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion is sincerely appreciated. His innate ability to build trust with his students by being open, vulnerable, and real is admirable,” says Lakeshore President Dr. Paul Carlsen.

Pagel reportedly joined Lakeshore in 2007 and in addition to teaching, he is on the Lakeshore’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and is a member of the college’s Multicultural Advisory Committee.

Other recognized faculty at Lakeshore include David Saunders, welding Instructor and program coordinator, in 2018 and Paul Benfield, information technology network specialist instructor, in 2019.