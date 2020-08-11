Lakeshore Technical College pharmacy technician program ranked first in Wisconsin

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) shared the exciting news of its pharmacy technician program ranking as the number one American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)-accredited pharmacy technician program in Wisconsin.

According to the college, the ranking is based on factors including student-faculty ratio, graduation rate, average tuition cost, student-friendly services, and loan default rate.

According to LTC Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator and Instructor Rachel Graff students who graduate typically find a job in their field soon after, “The job market and demand is excellent for technicians locally and all around the state. I often get contacted by employers asking me if we have LTC graduates to fill their open positions.”

LTC officials say the pharmacy technician program at LTC can be completed in two terms, starting in either August or January and hands-on clinical experiences are required in both a hospital and community pharmacy settings.

