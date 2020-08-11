LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Lakeshore Technical College pharmacy technician program ranked first in Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) shared the exciting news of its pharmacy technician program ranking as the number one American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)-accredited pharmacy technician program in Wisconsin.

According to the college, the ranking is based on factors including student-faculty ratio, graduation rate, average tuition cost, student-friendly services, and loan default rate.

According to LTC Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator and Instructor Rachel Graff students who graduate typically find a job in their field soon after, “The job market and demand is excellent for technicians locally and all around the state. I often get contacted by employers asking me if we have LTC graduates to fill their open positions.”

LTC officials say the pharmacy technician program at LTC can be completed in two terms, starting in either August or January and hands-on clinical experiences are required in both a hospital and community pharmacy settings.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah