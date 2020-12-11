Lakeshore Technical College reaches milestone, all-female students

Lakeshore Technical College’s all-female dairy herd management program class members: Emily Kroll, Alexis Doege, Lily Charapata, Alexis Kluenker, Kelsie Bramstedt, Alli Pankratz, Savanna Merrill. Behind them is Simantha, the college’s cow birthing simulator currently at Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center.

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A milestone has been reached by the dairy herd management program at Lakeshore Technical College this fall when, for the first time since the program began in 1973, all newly enrolled students were females.

According to a release, seven young women plan to graduate with their technical diplomas in May 2021.

Most will continue their education at Lakeshore next fall as they pursue an associate degree in agribusiness science and technology. Educators say all are currently working on farms and two live on family farms.

LTC student Lily Charapata says she chose the dairy herd management program for two reasons: her passion for the dairy industry and the recommendation from her boss, a 2011 Lakeshore graduate.

“I love working with the cows and being a part of the farming community. Not only am I planning a career in the dairy industry, but my entire lifestyle will revolve around it. The job and lifestyle can both be extremely difficult at times, but the rewards are beyond beneficial,” says Charapata.

Working together as a family, bonding with others and the opportunity to learn life lessons in dedication, teamwork, and work ethics are the rewards Charapata says she sees in farming.

Kelsie Bramstedt, a 2020 Valders High School graduate, says she is two courses ahead of the other students due to her participation in the Youth Apprenticeship (YA) program.

The statewide program takes an “earn while you learn” approach to career awareness by placing high school juniors and seniors in paid jobs in fields they are interested in. Education officials also say it allows students to take college-level courses in those fields.

“I got involved with YA because I knew I was very interested in agriculture early in my high school career. Going into my junior year, I decided that working hands-on at a farm would give me a lot of experience along with being able to learn about agriculture,” says Bramstedt.

Bramstedt says she gained experience working at Soaring Eagle Dairy and Brunmeier Dairy, both in Newton.

The college says since 2015, an average of 63% of students in the Lakeshore program has been female.

The 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture, which is done every five years, reported an increase to 29.1% from 13.7% of women reporting as principal operators of farms in the United States. They say this equates to over 500,000 more women.

The census also reported 35% of principal operators on farms in Wisconsin to be female.

“We are excited about our all-female group milestone and the fact women have always filled critical roles in farming and agriculture. Knowing these young women will also soon help fill the growing number of high-tech jobs and leadership roles is very satisfying,” says Liz Gartman, Lakeshore Agribusiness/Dairy Management Instructor.

All the students are involved in Lakeshore’s Professional Agricultural Students Club. Club members have opportunities to participate in conferences and competitions where they can showcase newly developed technical skills, as well as leadership and teamwork skills.

The college says graduates of the dairy herd management program typically enter careers as herdspersons or managers, calf facilities managers, milking parlor managers, artificial insemination technicians, or goat herd managers. Some start farming on their own.