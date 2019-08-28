Lakewood: ATV trails reopening after storm damage

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) — ATV trails on the Lakewood-Laona Ranger District have been cleared after a July storm caused them to close, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The trails are set to open on August 29.

“It took a lot of effort to make this happen from both our employees and the clubs. We appreciate everyone’s patience,” says Mike Brown, District Ranger, Lakewood-Laona Ranger District. “We recognize this is an important recreational activity that brings business to the local communities.”

A map showing ATV trails on the Forest as well as roads and their use designations can be found in the Chequamegon-Nicolet’s Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) by clicking here:

“Riders are responsible for knowing where they can and can’t ride,” says Brown.

Many roads and recreation areas remain closed due to storm damage. For an up-to-date list of what is open and closed, click here.

One section of roads normally open to ATVs that will remain closed near Jesse Lake due to extensive damage.

“The environment in the woods is very dynamic right now, visitors recreating should maintain situational awareness,” said Brown. “Trees and limbs are continuing to come down that were weakened during the storm event. Riders are encouraged to take it slow especially around corners where hazards could be lurking on the other side.”

Officials say they are working to coordinate with the counties and snowmobile clubs for the clearing of snowmobile trails.