Lakewood man dies after house fire, burn victim found alive

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead and a woman received burns following a house fire in Oconto County on Thursday morning.

According to the Oconto Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:33 a.m., deputies responded to a residential fire in the 15000 block of Big Bear Lane, located in the Town of Lakewood.

Officials report deputies and multiple fire crews responded to the incident and saw the house was engulfed in flames. Authorities report that during the incident they found one 74-year-old woman burn victim outside the home and one 78-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say that an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

