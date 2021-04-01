Lambeau Field and Titletown ask visitors to abide by COVID-19 safety measures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are going to keep their current COVID-19 safety measures in place for guests, visitors, and employees after the state-wide mask mandate was overturned.

According to a release, Lambeau Field will continue to follow recommendations from medical experts and public health officials. This means they will continue to require masks for guests visiting the Lambeau Field Atrium and will keep other measures in place to help keep visitors safe, such as social distancing requirements, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures, as well as other precautions that have been implemented in recent months.

Packers officials say team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground, 46 Below and the Turn, are open for guests and in-person activities with limitations and social distancing guidelines. In addition, masks are still required to be worn indoors at Titletown.

These measures will remain in place until recommendations from public health officials change.