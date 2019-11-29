Lambeau Field Atrium hosts Thanksgiving meal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Thanksgiving is a time where family and friends join together, share and meal, and enjoy the holiday spirit. But not everyone had someone with whom to share the holiday.

So where do they go?

Well in Green Bay, they headed to Lambeau Field for a Thanksgiving meal held in the atrium.

The meal was hosted by Christian Outreach, and volunteers came from all walks of life to help bring the holiday spirit to those who attended the meal. Some volunteers have been coming for decades, and they say they’re happy to see familiar faces year after year.

“People that show up here are usually people that are alone possibly, people that can’t afford a meal,” said volunteer Tom Kraus. “It’s about people wanting to be together, and this is a great community service, and we’re all happy they’re here. It’s good to see them. Sometimes, a new face is good, but we’ve been seeing repeat customers, and it’s been good to see them and welcome them every year.”

Organizers say they hope the message people take away from this event is to simply be thankful for all that they have.