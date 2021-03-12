Lambeau Field Atrium to serve as community-wide vaccination site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Packers are opening up the Lambeau Field Atrium March 17th to create a community-wide vaccination site. Kris Schuller tells us Lambeau Field now adds to more than a dozen NFL facilities, opening up to help get shots into arms.

In the Lambeau Field Atrium a mass vaccination site has been prepared and soon people will fill this space, getting shots in their arms to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

“This is an exciting day. One that we have been looking forward to,” said Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske.

After weeks of planning the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health announced the creation of this mass vaccination clinic at Lambeau Field.

“We are really proud to be able to add Lambeau Field to more than a dozen NFL facilities/stadiums being used as vaccination sites,” said Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy.

“Lambeau simply put is the perfect place. It’s ideal, it’s very visible, it’s very well-known and it’s accessible,” Woleske said.

A clinic where the ultimate goal is to vaccinate thousands of people each and every week.

“With adequate supply we would be able to vaccinate about 6,000 people per week when we start and we will ramp up to 10,000 per week,” Woleske said.

A goal that Woleske believes through ongoing discussions with DHS, they will likely have enough vaccines to meet.

“They are engaging with us and working collaboratively to help us maximize that location – so we feel pretty confident about it,” Woleske said.

“We want to see Lambeau Field packed with fans and getting vaccinated is a key part of that effort,” said Murphy.

“We’re here today, talking about what is close to the end,” said Anna Destree with Brown County Public Health.

“This vaccination site is going to be a critical part of our effort to get the pandemic under control and to get us back to some semblance of normalcy,” said Woleske.

You don’t have to be a Bellin Health patient to make an appointment. The clinic is open to anyone eligible starting Wednesday, March 17th. To make an appointment call 920-445-7313.