GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites are being asked to start their weekend on the right foot by giving back to those who need it most.

According to the Green Bay Packers, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers will host the Family Radio Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive at Lambeau Field.

Residents are asked to donate hygiene items including:

Laundry and dish soap

Toilet paper

Diapers sizes 3-6

Shampoo & conditioner

Body wash

Razors

Shaving cream

Deodorant

Hand soap

Garbage bags

Disinfecting cleaners

Kitchen trash bags

And right alongside local donors will be the Green Bay Packers, who say they will donate 100 gallons of disinfectant, pallets of disinfectant wipes, and items they collected through staff and employee donations. In total, the Packers will contribute over $5,000 of hygiene products.

Meijer will also reportedly donate an additional $10,000 worth of products to the drive.

The drive will be located in parking Lot 5. Donors can enter Lot 5 off Ridge Road and will be directed by signage to the proper location. Once there, volunteers will take the donations directly from donors’ vehicles.