Lambeau Field hosts robotic competition for 250 students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field Atrium hosted the 2019-2020 VEX Robotics Competition game Tower Takeover from January 23 – 24.

More than 250 students have traveled from as far away as California and Pennsylvania to compete in back to back competitions with and against other schools in a series of robotic challenges.

The three top teams will compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky in spring.

Robotics competitor Henry Hathaway says, “We are competing at a signature event for VEX Robotics. Basically what that means is its a really large scale event here at Lambeau Field and it allows us to get spots for the world championship.”

VEX Competitions are recognized as the largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics in over 61 countries.

For more information about the VEX Robotics Competition visit their website.