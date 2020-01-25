Live Now
Senate impeachment hearings continue

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Lambeau Field hosts robotic competition for 250 students

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field Atrium hosted the 2019-2020 VEX Robotics Competition game Tower Takeover from January 23 – 24.

More than 250 students have traveled from as far away as California and Pennsylvania to compete in back to back competitions with and against other schools in a series of robotic challenges.

The three top teams will compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky in spring.

Robotics competitor Henry Hathaway says, “We are competing at a signature event for VEX Robotics. Basically what that means is its a really large scale event here at Lambeau Field and it allows us to get spots for the world championship.”

VEX Competitions are recognized as the largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics in over 61 countries.

For more information about the VEX Robotics Competition visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories