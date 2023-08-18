GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the football season just around the corner, the Packers organization is setting out to find new hires.

People looking for both part-time and seasonal employees are welcome to join the legendary Lambeau Field experience. Local 5’s Samantha Petters caught up with Keith Cronin, the manager of guest and stadium services at Lambeau Field, to talk about the importance of keeping a full staff ahead of the season and throughout.

“It’s an exciting time, they love it here, and it’s just a fun, electric environment,” said Cronin. “between game days, training camp, family night, shareholders meetings, we use a lot of those same employees at other events.”

He continued to tell Local 5 News they are always looking to take in new staff members and make them a part of a longstanding tradition with the Lambeau Field family.

“We have a great percentage of first-timers,” explained Cronin. “we also do have a large percentage that has been here 10, 15, 20 plus seasons, and they really love what they do.”

Those interested in signing up must be at least 16 years of age for guest services positions and security positions. For more information on available jobs, you can go to the Packers website.