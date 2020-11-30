Lambeau Field open to select fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) There was something special about Sunday’s game, some lucky fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field.

Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Packers says, “Our guests will come in through two gates, on either side of the stadium and they will move through those gates just like they would on a normal day.”

Except it’s not a normal game day, Lambeau Field is still closed to ticketed fans but the gates were open to a small group of Packers employees and their household.

Packers fan, Tim Schroeder says, “As a lifelong Packers fan this couldn’t be better to have this opportunity. Me and my wife were just very blessed to be able to sit here and cheer the team on.”

Zander Anser, another Packers fan says, “I just miss the whole atmosphere of being in here. It’s really cool seeing the player in person instead of through a tv screen but its just a little different with the precautions that have to be taken for the safety.”

According to Popkey, the NFL has had over 600,000 fans at games this year and so the Packers are using feedback from other teams to help with their game-day preparations.

Popkey says, “We do know from experience at other NFL games, the mitigation protocols that are in place have allowed them to have games and there’s been no traceable spread that has taken place at games. So we know that mitigation works.”

Some of those safety mitigation protocols include cones that represent rows where fans could sit and black zip ties designate seats.

Tim Schroeder says, “I think the Packers have done an outstanding job getting ready for this event. They’ve been very detailed to the expectation of us.”

Packers hope to add to its green and gold nation during the final two games of the season as long as fans adhere to one simple message.

Popkey says, “Do things the safe way and you don’t spread the disease.”

The Packers plan to have more fans at Lambeau Field in their final two home games.