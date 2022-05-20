GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most revered stadiums in the country, is looking for some additional help this fall.

And no, not at wide receiver.

PMI Entertainment Group is hiring parking attendants and ushers for every Lambeau Field event, including all 2022 Packer home games.

The parking attendants will work throughout the parking lots, and ushers will assist fans once they’re inside the stadium.

PMI Entertainment Group manages many of the game-day operations for the Packers and is looking to hire customer service-oriented people.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Anyone interested can apply here.