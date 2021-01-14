Lambeau Field prepares for playoffs, new pandemic protocols in place

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field is gearing up for the Divisional Round playoff game, set to kick off at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be the first time ticketed fans will be in the stands this season.

Packers were able to invite approximately 6,500 Season Ticket Holders who opted in for a chance to win a seat for Saturday’s game.

These tickets are a little different this year. Organizers say they are non-transferable and show up on people’s phones. They also remind people that a screenshot of a mobile ticket will not be valid for entry.

Frontline healthcare workers and first responders are also still invited to Saturday’s playoff game.

Fans attending the game are reminded to follow all COVID-19 protocols, including remaining within their socially distanced pod of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages, and wearing face coverings at all times.

Anyone who purchased a ticket is required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the game.

The team asks fans who are feeling ill, have a member of their household who is ill (or under quarantine), or those who have recently been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to not attend the game.

This year fans are not allowed to bring clear bags, purses, or carry-in items into the stadium, including seat backs or clear bags. A small clutch purse for personal belongings is allowed, but they say it must not exceed 4.5’’ x 6.5’’ in size.

Lambeau Field parking lots, which will be open to ticket holders who purchased a mobile parking pass along with their tickets through Ticketmaster, are open two hours before to kickoff at 1:35 p.m.

Packers remind everyone that tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots will not be permitted on Saturday.

Gates to the stadium also open at 1:35 p.m., and attendees are asked to enter through the gate listed on their ticket to allow for safe, efficient entry.

Everyone who enters the gates will receive free Bellin Health face masks, while supplies last.

There will be multiple signs reminding everyone who attends to wear a mask, stay socially distant, and one-way traffic signs in the concourse. Organizers say hand sanitizer stations are going to be available throughout the concourses and enhanced cleaning measures during the game will be in place.

The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, will open to ticketed guests only beginning at 1:35 p.m. The Packers Hall of Fame and the Johnsonville Tailgate Village will be closed for the playoff game.

Team members say the concession menu will be limited because of the crowd size and safety precautions. If you are looking for more variety, you are urged to go to the 1001 level of the concourse.

A new addition, the grab-and-go stands, will also be open throughout the stadium, offering different food options.

Additionally, no vendors will be selling concessions in the stadium bowl.

Fans are also reminded that Lambeau Field is entirely cashless, with credit/debit card payment methods as well as contactless payment solutions.

Those who do not use credit or bank cards may use free cash-to-card conversion stations, which issue payment cards that can be used at Lambeau Field, as well as at other retailers, restaurants, and businesses outside the stadium where MasterCard is accepted.

Everyone can load between $5 and $500 on the cards, and funds will be available to users for five years from the last date money was loaded on the card. Conversion stations will be available at sections 116, 319, 326, 642, 750, and in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Game attendees can learn more at the FAQ page online at packers.com and by watching the “Know Before You Go” video.