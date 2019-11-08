Lambeau Field ready for Salute to Service game

GLENDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 09: An end zone marker is shown featuring an NFL ‘Salute to Service’ logo before a game between St Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. The NFL recognizes Veterans Day and honors the military with their ‘Salute to Service’ campaign. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Lambeau Field is ready to honor veterans and military members at Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers in conjunction with the NFL-wide Salute to Service recognition of Veterans Day.

Sunday’s Salute to Service game is presented by Johnsonville and Michels Corporation. Several activities will be featured on and off the field to show appreciation to members of the military and veterans.

Each player will wear and use special equipment that features the NFL Salute to Service camo-ribbon decal. Lambeau will also feature camouflage Salute to Service goal post wraps, banners, and pylon decals.

Fans are invited to visit the Mobile Vet Center near the Johnsonville Tailgate Village before the game to learn more about the MVC’s mission of helping veterans adjust back to civilian life after serving in a war zone. The MVC travels to pre- and post-deployment locations letting the Reserve, Guard, and Active Duty members know they are available to help them and their families.

The American Red Cross will also have several large holiday cards for fans to sign near the MVC for service members, veterans, and their families.

Veterans Timothy Flaherty and Dennis Moe will be honored on the field during pregame by the Packers and WPS Health Solutions as part of Operation Fan Mail.

Navy Counselor First Class Vincent Wiersma of the US Navy will perform the national anthem.

Four F-15E Strike Eagles out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina will perform the flyover. The pilots are from the 334th Fighter Squadron, The Eagles, and the 336th Fighter Squadron, The Rocketeers.

Can hear the jets in town for Sunday’s @packers flyover. — Luke Sampe (@LukeSampe) November 8, 2019

In the lead aircraft will be pilot Dylan “Willy” Muench, who grew up as a Packers fan in Nashotah, Wis., as well as Weapons System Officer Eric “Torch” Hammerbeck, who grew up as a Packers fan in Hudson, Wis.

Seven members of the United States Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team will perform a jump and descend into the stadium with their parachutes during halftime.

USS Green Bay Captain Mike Harris and seven members of his crew will lead the crowd in singing Roll Out The Barrel during the fourth quarter.

The Lambeau Field parking lots will open at 11:25 a.m. and stadium gates open at 1:25 p.m. The Atrium, including 1919 Kitchen & Tap, the Packers Hall of Fame, and the Packers Pro Shop will open at 11:25 a.m. to ticketed guests only.

Local 5 Live’s Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells caught up Lisa Treichel to find out how to Gear up for Veterans Day with the Packers Pro Shop

Stadium exit and re-entry will not be available at any point prior to the game. The Packers are reminding fans to allow plenty of time to enter the stadium and to enter through the specific gates indicated on their tickets.

Live music, food, beverages, and a festive tailgating atmosphere will be available at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, which opens at 11:25 a.m. for ticketed and non-ticketed guests alike.

Featured alumni Cullen Jenkins and Colin Cole will be taking part in fan activities at surprise locations around Lambeau Field and the Legends Club, respectively, leading up to kickoff.

Rob Davis also will be appearing in the U.S. Cellular Loft to greet fans prior to the game.

Oconto Falls High School and Horicon/Hustisford High Schools will participate in the High School Quarterback Challenge on the field, presented by HPE and Camera Corner.

The Packers are reminding fans of the NFL’s stadium safety policy: