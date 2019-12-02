Lambeau Field receives Christmas tree from Green Bay family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Lambeau Field got its Christmas tree on Monday.

Officials with the Green Bay Packers harvested a 50-foot blue spruce donated by Duane and Judy Fritz of Green Bay. This tree was selected through a submission process in which fans submitted a photo of their tree and explained why it should be chosen.

Planted 25 years ago, and the Fritzes used to decorate the tree for the holidays each year, but about 10 years ago it got too tall to decorate. In recognition of providing the tree for the event, the Fritzes will receive four tickets to the Packers-Chicago Bears game on Dec. 15.

The tree will be placed in Harlan Plaza and decorated ahead of the Festival of Lights, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 7.

Now in its 14th year, the Festival will take place from 5-7 p.m.

The family-themed event is free and will begin in the Atrium. Attendees can enjoy holiday movies and cartoons, card making, area high school choirs performing holiday music, and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

Volunteers will also be on hand during the event to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots. Those attending the Festival of Lights are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to help families in need this holiday season.

At 6:30 p.m. the event will move out onto Harlan Plaza for the formal lighting of the tree donated by the Fritzes. The tree will be decorated with 10,000 lights.