Lambeau Field renovation gives fans a new reason to be charged up on gameday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The U.S. Cellular Loft has arrived!

A renovated 6,000 square-foot charging center on the upper concourse of Lambeau Field’s Atrium was unveiled Monday morning.

Free to fans on gameday, the U.S. Cellular Loft offers a full bar, plenty of televisions, ample tables and chairs, and stationary charging stations to charge any wireless device.

The Connection Corner on the U.S. Cellular Loft has three interactive photo booth stations for fans to take selfies.

Need some juice but kickoff is only minutes away? The Loft has fans covered there too. The “Charge at No Charge” program offers fans portable wireless chargers that can be checked out for free and brought their seats.

U.S. Cellular customers can also pick up vouchers at the Connection Corner for one free soda or water per game to be redeemed at The Loft bar.

Even more, a Packers alumni will make an appearance at the Loft 90 minutes before kickoff each game day. Fans will have the opportunity to meet with the alumni and get autographs.

The U.S. Cellular Loft also includes an interactive vending machine with Packers Trivia and opportunities to win prizes including game tickets, autographed memorabilia, and U.S. Cellular accessories.