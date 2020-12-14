GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Lambeau Field serving as off-Site cold storage for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Green Bay, WI (December 14, 2020) – In addition to hosting Green Bay Packer Football games, Lambeau Field will play host to a different kind of event.

Due to high demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin was looking for unique storage options that wouldn’t require additional funding.

In a collaboration focused on solving hunger, the food bank will be storing frozen products at Lambeau Field thanks to the generosity of Delaware North and the Green Bay Packers.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will be bringing 24 pallets of food to Lambeau Field to be placed into storage on Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

