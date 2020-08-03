Lambeau Field, Titletown District to resume operations and reopen to public

The Packers announced just last week that new protocols will be in place to accommodate events during the current pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field and the Titletown District is set to reopen to the public.

The Packers announced just last week that new protocols will be in place to accommodate events during the current pandemic. Health agency guidelines will be used as precautions to maximize safety of event guests with the reopening of the area.

Closed since March 13, the Lambeau Field Atrium and Titletown District will be resuming operations as of today. Among the precautionary guidelines being instituted for events are social distancing, face coverings required to be worn at all times by staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and adjusting food and beverage service.

Following Governor Evers’ executive order taking effect this past Saturday, event attendees will also be required to wear face coverings at all times while attending events- aside from actively eating or drinking. Team-run public activities at Titletown- including the playground, 46 Below and The Turn- are also open for guests with limitations and social distancing guidelines.

According to both the Packers and Titletown, preparations are being made with the latest advice of medical and public health officials, federal, state and local government rules. Other Lambeau Field Atrium businesses are also open with new protocols. The Packers Hall of Fame, Pro Shop and 1919 Kitchn & Tap are open and have adjusted hours. Lambeau Field stadium tours remain closed at this time.