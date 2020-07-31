Lambeau Field, Titletown resuming event operations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field Events and Titletown Events will resume operations on Monday with new safety protocols in place to accommodate events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lambeau Field Atrium and Titletown have been closed since March. Several new procedures and policies will be in place to help keep guests safe.

Among the precautionary guidelines being employed for events are social distancing, face coverings required to be worn at all times by staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and adjusting food and beverage service in accordance with food safety practices and social distancing protocols.

In accordance with Gov. Evers’ executive order taking effect Saturday, Aug. 1, event attendees also will be required to wear face coverings at all times while attending events, aside from when actively eating or drinking.

“Lambeau Field, Titletown and Delaware North staff are committed to making the necessary adjustments in order to conduct events in as safe a manner as possible and in the best interest of guests,” the Green Bay Packers said in a release. “Preparations for events are being made with the latest advice of medical and public health officials, federal, state and local government rules, and regulations and guidance are subject to change.”

The Packers Hall of Fame, Packers Pro Shop and 1919 Kitchen & Tap are now open, and may have adjusted hours; for more information, visit the Packers’ website. Team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground, 46 Below, and the Turn, are also open for guests and in-person activities, with limitations and social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit Titletown’s website.

Latest Stories