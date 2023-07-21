GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field has gotten several significant updates throughout the offseason, and on Friday, the exterior of the south endzone got a little beautification in the form of a letter.

That’s right. The Packers’ G was installed on the exterior of the scoreboard in the south endzone, giving those looking at the historic Lambeau Field quite the view.

The sign is adorned with thousands of LED lights and is sure to light up the night sky for the season’s home games.

The giant G is from Jones Sign Company.