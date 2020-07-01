‘Lambeau Lap’ walks returning every Wednesday morning this summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local doctor is putting his best foot forward and is setting a shining example for the community.

The ‘Lambeau Lap’ is making its big return to get the community in shape! One of Bellin Health’s very own doctors, Dr. Rahul Verma, will be leading participants on a 1.4-mile walk around Lambeau Field and the surrounding Titletown area every Wednesday morning at 6:45. The goal is simple- to encourage movement and improve heart health for both patients and the community.

“Walking is one of the single best things you can do to improve your health, and all you need is a pair of shoes and a little motivation,” says Dr. Verma. “This group provides that impetus in a fun, easygoing setting that will motivate participants to make movement a part of their daily lives.”

Just in time for the warm summer months, the free walking program is sure to get the community up on to their feet. Every Wednesday morning at 6:45, walkers will be meeting outside of the Titletown clinic to start their day on the right foot. According to Bellin, walking at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by about 19%.

A few program modifications will be in store for those who show up to ensure participant safety. Participants will be asked to keep six feet of social distance among themselves and masks will be required. Unlike previous sessions, no refreshments will be made available.

All are welcome to walk and you don’t even have to be a Bellin patient to attend. Organizers just ask that those who wish to participate to preregister online at Bellin Health’s website.