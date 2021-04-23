‘Lambeau living’: TitletownFlats now leasing units

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TitletownFlats are now leasing apartments ranging from studio to nearly 1,500 sq. ft. three-bed, two-bath units.
The seven-story apartment building has 152 high-end units along with many amenities. Some of the amenities include:
- Lounge space
- Game room
- Community kitchen
- Fitness center
- Yoga studio
“We’re looking forward to seeing residents move into TitletownFlats and becoming part of our ‘live, work, play, create’ community,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.
The prices for the flats vary on what style unit:
- Studio
- $1,395
- One bath
- 438 sq. ft.
- One-bedrooms
- $1,575
- One bed and one bath
- 669 sq. ft.
- Two-bedrooms
- $2,650
- Two beds and two baths
- 1,033 sq. ft.
- Three-bedrooms
- $3,495
- Three beds and two baths
- 1,481 sq. ft.
Anyone who signs a lease in the coming months will be able to start moving in this fall, according to officials. TitletownFlats is being built by Pepper Construction, a Midwest-based company with an office in Milwaukee.
More information on visit TitletownFlat’s website.