‘Lambeau living’: TitletownFlats now leasing units

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TitletownFlats are now leasing apartments ranging from studio to nearly 1,500 sq. ft. three-bed, two-bath units.

The seven-story apartment building has 152 high-end units along with many amenities. Some of the amenities include:

Lounge space

Game room

Community kitchen

Fitness center

Yoga studio

“We’re looking forward to seeing residents move into TitletownFlats and becoming part of our ‘live, work, play, create’ community,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The prices for the flats vary on what style unit:

Studio $1,395 One bath 438 sq. ft.

One-bedrooms $1,575 One bed and one bath 669 sq. ft.

Two-bedrooms $2,650 Two beds and two baths 1,033 sq. ft.

Three-bedrooms $3,495 Three beds and two baths 1,481 sq. ft.



Anyone who signs a lease in the coming months will be able to start moving in this fall, according to officials. TitletownFlats is being built by Pepper Construction, a Midwest-based company with an office in Milwaukee.

More information on visit TitletownFlat’s website.