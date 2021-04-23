GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Lambeau living’: TitletownFlats now leasing units

Photo courtesy of TitletownFlats

Photo courtesy of TitletownFlats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TitletownFlats are now leasing apartments ranging from studio to nearly 1,500 sq. ft. three-bed, two-bath units.

The seven-story apartment building has 152 high-end units along with many amenities. Some of the amenities include:

  • Lounge space
  • Game room
  • Community kitchen
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga studio

“We’re looking forward to seeing residents move into TitletownFlats and becoming part of our ‘live, work, play, create’ community,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The prices for the flats vary on what style unit:

  • Studio
    • $1,395
    • One bath
    • 438 sq. ft.
  • One-bedrooms
    • $1,575
    • One bed and one bath
    • 669 sq. ft.
  • Two-bedrooms
    • $2,650
    • Two beds and two baths
    • 1,033 sq. ft.
  • Three-bedrooms
    • $3,495
    • Three beds and two baths
    • 1,481 sq. ft.

Anyone who signs a lease in the coming months will be able to start moving in this fall, according to officials. TitletownFlats is being built by Pepper Construction, a Midwest-based company with an office in Milwaukee.

More information on visit TitletownFlat’s website.

