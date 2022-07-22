APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton is perfectly placed to be in the center of the action, just 30 minutes south of Green Bay and all the activity at Lambeau Field, 30 minutes north of EAA in Oshkosh and the home of Mile of Music and hotels are feeling the tourism dollars come in.

Linda Garvey, the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley General Manager said, “It’s great. We’ve had some sell outs since business started to come back but this time it feels different because this time everybody that’s here is here for different reasons.”

Garvey said the hotel is already sold out and the lobby was packed full of people in town for the inaugural soccer game at Lambeau Field.

“They’re here for enjoyment and to do something they’ve never been able to do before, go to a soccer game in Lambeau Field,” said Garvey. “It’s amazing. It’s a very nice influx of business for all of tourism in our area.”

Experts are expecting a $10 million economic impact from the match alone.

“That is what we’re very excited about that we’re going to be able to have the guests and the tourism and the tax dollars but then our restaurants will be utilized also,” said Garvey.

The guests won’t stop coming, EAA and Mile of Music are two Fox Valley events just around the corner.

“Appleton seems like it’s always the center of everything,” said Garvey. “We have such a vibrant downtown. If you’re coming to the area for any reason staying downtown Appleton is so great for a lot of our guests because they can go out and venture to the local establishments.”

Garvey said this will be the hotels biggest month since COVID-19 and all this activity will be important for hotels across the region to bounce back.