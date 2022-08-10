DULUTH, Minn. (WFRV) – The Duluth Harbor South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9.

Officials say that the “vandalism not only damaged a landmark but also put mariners, who depend on it for safe navigation, in danger.”

Photo Credit: USCG Great Lakes

The Duluth South Breakwater Lighthouse helps guide ships into the canal that come in from Lake Superior. The South Breakwater Outer Light was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

If you have any relevant information you can use an anonymous tip line here.