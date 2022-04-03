SUNDAY 4/3/2022 3:16 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has now closed all northbound lanes on I-43 at HWY 23 near Sheboygan due to a Sunday afternoon crash.

WisDOT announced that the closure is due to a crash that occurred just after 3 p.m.

No alternative route has been released at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Original Story: Lane closed on NB I-43 at Mueller Rd. due to crash

SUNDAY 4/3/2022 3:04 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane on I-43 at Mueller Road is closed due to a crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, just after 3 p.m., a crash occurred on northbound I-43 at Mueller Road.

Officials have now temporarily closed the right light at that location. WisDOT says travelers should expect the closure to last around 1 hour.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as it progresses.