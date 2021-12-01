UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 96 at Julius Rd. back open in Outagamie Co. after crash

WEDNESDAY 12/1/2021 5:12 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of traffic are open, reports WisDOT.

Original Story: LANE CLOSURE: WIS 96 at Julius Rd. closed, Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s respond to crash

WEDNESDAY 12/1/2021 4:45 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – East and west lanes on WIS 96 are Julius Road are closed.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash happened at 2:13 p.m. They estimate a two-hour lane closure.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene.

