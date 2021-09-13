UPDATE: Crash cleared, all lanes back open

MONDAY, 9/13/2021 12:58 p.m.

(WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Sheboygan County after a crash.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

LANE CLOSURES: Left lanes on I-43 in Sheboygan Co. closed due to crash

MONDAY, 9/13/2021 12:41 p.m.

(WFRV) – The left lanes of both north and southbound I-43 are closed because of a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, I-43 north and southbound beyond WIS 23 is closed because of a crash in Sheboygan County.

Local 5 will give an update on the incident when it becomes available.