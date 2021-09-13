UPDATE: Crash cleared, all lanes back open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY, 9/13/2021 12:58 p.m.

(WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Sheboygan County after a crash.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

LANE CLOSURES: Left lanes on I-43 in Sheboygan Co. closed due to crash

MONDAY, 9/13/2021 12:41 p.m.

(WFRV) – The left lanes of both north and southbound I-43 are closed because of a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, I-43 north and southbound beyond WIS 23 is closed because of a crash in Sheboygan County.

Local 5 will give an update on the incident when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten