Lane closures scheduled for Mason Street Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two off-ramps from the Mason Street Bridge will be closed Tuesday while crews remove sign structures, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDot says the off-ramp to Ashland Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the off-ramp to Monroe Avenue will be closed.

For more on maintenance operations schedules, visit the WisDOT website.

