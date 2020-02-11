Lane closures scheduled for Mason Street Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two off-ramps from the Mason Street Bridge will be closed Tuesday while crews remove sign structures, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDot says the off-ramp to Ashland Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the off-ramp to Monroe Avenue will be closed.
For more on maintenance operations schedules, visit the WisDOT website.
