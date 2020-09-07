UPDATE: I-41 at Wrightstown Road back open after crash

MONDAY 9/7/2020 1:44 p.m.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash blocking one lane of I-41 near Kaukauna has been cleared.
No additional details are available at this time.
Original Story: Lane of I-41 at Wrightstown Road blocked due to crash
MONDAY 9/7/2020 1:40 p.m.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane of I-41 northbound at Wrightstown Road is blocked due to a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash is expected to cleared in an hour.
No additional details are available at this time.
