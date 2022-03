SATURDAY 3/19/2022 8:54 a.m.

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked on WIS 54 at Van Boxtel Road and Olson Road after a crash on Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 5:35 a.m., a crash occurred on WIS 54 at Van Boxtel Road and Olson Road near Black Creek resulting in all east and westbound lanes closing.

Officials expect the closure will last over two hours. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.