MANITOWOC CO, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County has all northbound lanes at CTH V closed due to a crash.

According to WISDOT, the crash happened at CTH V/ Hillcrest Road on I-43 northbound. It’s estimated that area will be closed for two hours.

Due to the weather, major highways are snow/ice-covered. Continue checking the latest road conditions through our Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions map.